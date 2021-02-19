Demon Slayer Announces Complete Series Box Set

✖

Demon Slayer turned a lot of heads earlier this year when it was announced that the anime's second season would be landing this year, following the insane box office receipts that the franchise's first feature-length film has pulled in from Japan alone, and the manga has just announced that fans will be able to pick up a "Complete Box Set" that collects all the chapters of the series. Though the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Demon Slayer Corps has come to a close, there is plenty of material left to be brought to the world of anime in the future.

Fans in North America are still waiting as to when the release of the Demon Slayer movie, Mugen Train, will arrive in the West, with a release date having yet to be announced for this adventure following Tanjiro and company hopping aboard a supernatural train packed to the rafters with demons. Considering the success of the film in Japan so far, fans believe that its release will be inevitable but have been disappointed that an arrival date in the west has yet to be unveiled. Needless to say, said fans will have the ability to read the story of the Mugen Train in this complete collection that is arriving this fall.

Viz Media took to their Official Twitter Account to drop the bombshell that fans would have the opportunity to buy a box set that collects all twenty-three volumes of Demon Slayer's manga, giving readers a leg up on the events of the series prior to its eventual arrival in Ufotable's anime adaptation:

Announcement: Demon Slayer Complete Box Set drops Fall 2021! Relive Tanjiro and Nezuko’s epic journey, which includes all 23 volumes of the series, plus exclusive bonus gifts! pic.twitter.com/twHWeZQtVf — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 19, 2021

Though there has been no confirmation regarding the future of Demon Slayer's manga following the conclusion of the series, we have to imagine that the success of the Shonen franchise gives it better odds at continuing via a sequel or spin-off story that once again dives into the world of Tanjiro and his friends within the Demon Slayer Corps.

Will you be picking up this complete box set when it lands later this year? Do you think we'll get a sequel to Demon Slayer eventually? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.