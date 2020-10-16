Demon Slayer Updates Box Office Totals for Japan

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has updated its big box office totals for its run in Japan! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train made its big premiere in Japan last October, and while the film is just now starting to make its way to outside territories, the film has broken all sorts of box office records through its run in Japan alone. It's become one of the most popular anime feature films of all time in the short few months since it initially released in theaters, and now the film has reached yet another milestone.

According to a new report on its box office performance from Mantan Web, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has now exceeded 37.7 billion yen in total box office (about $358.9 million USD) and over 27.45 million tickets sold since it originally hit theaters in Japan in October. With the film now starting to roll out into international territories, that number is only gearing up to get higher:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime success is not limited to its performance at the box office, however, as it's been such a hit that a second season of the anime has been officially announced. Scheduled for a release sometime this year, the second season of the series will be taking on the arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series immediately following the events of the Mugen Train feature film.

With the new season picking up after the events of the new film, there's a hope from fans in North America that they will be able to check out the film for themselves before this new season hits. The last announcement concerning a North America release for the film noted that there were still plans for a theatrical release of the film this year, but there has yet to be an official update on that front as of this writing.

But what do you think of this latest milestone for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big movie?