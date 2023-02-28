New Demon Slayer Movie Cancels One Premiere After Last-Minute Ban

It looks like Demon Slayer just hit a snag with its new film. If you did not know, the anime is gearing up for season three, and it has a special premiere going live in theaters across the globe. After going live in Japan, Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village has landed in markets all over the world, but one of its premieres was just axed due to a last-minute ban.

And what market would be behind the move? It happens to be Saudi Arabia. Over on Twitter, one of the nation's top theater chains confirmed its release of Demon Slayer's movie has been axed due to censorship issues.

Taking to social media, authorities confirmed Demon Slayer's release is no longer happening. "We would like to clarify that the studio, the owner of the rights to the film, does not want to make the required modifications [needed] to be shown in cinemas." So far, no word from Aniplex or Ufotable has been given on this ban. There is also no word on whether this ban is permanent concerning home video releases, etc.

As for why Demon Slayer's new movie needed to be modified, well – there is a suggestive scene in the film. Ignoring its action and gore, the movie houses a scene of the Love Hashira in a public bath. While nothing explicit is shown, Kanroji's figure is put on display with little apology, and this visual goes against Saudi Arabia's strict censorship guidelines.

After all, the nation has a complicated history with theatrical releases. In 1983, public theaters were banned as authorities considered films a corrupting influence. Over the years, censorship of other media grew, and many forms to entertainment are subject to overview by federal authorities. As for films, public theaters reopened in Saudi Arabia starting in late 2017. However, films screened in the nation are often cut to remove political or sexual content.

This hiccup marks the first Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village has encountered outside of Japan. In the United States, the movie has been given an R-rating ahead of its wide release. And as more markets release the film, you can expect similarly restricted ratings given the anime's graphic nature.

Are you excited to check out Demon Slayer's new film in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.