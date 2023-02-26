Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals When Next Update is Coming

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now closer than ever to its full return to screens with the highly anticipated third season of the anime, and the series has revealed when fans can expect to see the next major update for the Swordsmith Village Arc! The third season of the series will be kicking off its run this Spring, and has been in the midst of a special world tour with a theatrical premiere where fans have been able to see the new season's premiere before anyone else. But there's still so much more about it shrouded in mystery.

With the Demon Slayer's third season readying to tackle the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series in just a few more weeks from the time of this writing, the next significant update is coming very soon. The official Twitter account for the series has announced that the next major update for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be coming on March 1st. Unfortunately, it's not revealed what this update will be but it is quite exciting nonetheless.

What to Expect From Demon Slayer's Season 3 Update

This update will come as part of a special program for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc airing overseas on March 1st, but the update is promising for a few reasons. The major elements we still need set for the new season are its ending theme and release date. We have already gotten details about its main staff, voice cast, and the opening theme with previous updates. So it narrows down what else could be new, and that's especially true given how close we are until its premiere.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is scheduled to premiere this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime season, so a confirmed release date would be the best outcome here. But we can also even hold out hope for a potential new key visual and trailer for the new episodes since its premiere is so close (and some fans have already gotten to see the first episode). Cross your fingers that this is a good one!

