Demon Slayer Anime Action Figure Line Launches From McFarlane Toys

At NYCC 2022, McFarlane Toys announced that the wildly popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise would join their ever-growing lineup of anime action figures, and they made good on that promise today as part of their Winter Showcase event for 2023. Naturally, the first wave includes protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, along with Nezuko Kamado, Muzan Kibutsuji, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and more.

The Demon Slayer figures are available in 5-inch scale or 7-inch scale, with characters appearing in both lineups. In addition to the figures, McFarlane is also launching a Tanjiro Kamado 12-inch scale statue. A breakdown of these releases can be found below along with pre-order details. Note that the Entertainment Earth links automatically apply free US shipping on orders $39+ duing the month of February 2023 along with 10% off in-stock items.

What to Expect From Demon Slayer Season 3

In other Demon Slayer news, the third season of the series will tackle the Swordsmith Village Arc this April with the first episode introducing viewers to the strongest generals of the demon lord Muzan's army, and rest assured, all of them will be causing problems for Tanjiro and their friends in the future of the anime adaptation. Surprisingly enough, the source material of the manga series has already brought the Shonen's story to a close and creator Koyoharo Gotoge hasn't revealed whether there will be a sequel and/or spin-off series released in the future..

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, you should know the anime is streaming in full for those wanting to binge the show ahead of season three. Hulu and Crunchyroll have the entire series available to stream. And as always, Viz Media has the full Demon Slayer manga available to read in print or online through the Shonen Jump app. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To The Swordsmith Village will hit theaters stateside on March 4th.