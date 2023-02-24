Demon Slayer Editor Shoots Down Cancellation Rumor

It's hard to deny the success of Demon Slayer at this point, with the Shonen series skyrocketing in popularity in a relatively short amount of time and even managing to overtake One Piece when it comes to overall manga sales. With this year set to see the third season of the anime adaptation explore the Swordsmith Village Arc, along with the Shonen franchise hitting the silver screen beforehand once again, an editor for the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge took the opportunity to set the record straight when it came to previous cancellation rumors that had been circulating.

Ufotable has been able to strike gold with its anime adaptation of Demon Slayer, not just with the success of the first two seasons of the television series, but also with the first movie of the franchise, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office to become the biggest anime film of all time. Ironically enough, despite its popularity, Demon Slayer's manga has already come to an end, with creator Koyoharu Gotoge bringing the story of Tanjiro and his fellow demon hunters to a close. Keeping this in mind, it will be interesting to see how many more movies and television seasons are released for the Shonen franchise.

In an interview with the outlet Livedoor back in 2020 that Demon Slayer fans had unearthed, editor Tatsuhiko Katayama discussed rumors that the manga series was originally facing cancellation in its early run:

"Both the first and second chapters were well received. People often say that we were on the verge of cancellation, but there was no such crisis. I believe that Kimetsu no Yaiba is only possible because of the readers who have supported us since that time."

Katayama then discussed how Demon Slayer was able to become so popular that it received an honor in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump that few other manga had received in the past:

"In terms of general popularity outside the internet, it was so popular that it got a cover page for Chapter 7, which is very rare and only happens to very well-liked series. Gotoge has admitted to being blindsided by it and had to draw it in a hurry."

Do you think we'll ever see a sequel to the manga that will continue to explore the world of Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Via Livedoor