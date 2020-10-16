✖

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its merch sales speak for themselves. The anime and manga have helped all sorts of merchandise fly off the shelves, and these trinkets have tons of price points. And now, one of Nezuko's priciest collectibles can be pre-ordered if you have been saving up.

The news went live recently as the Good Smile Company shared its upcoming line of Harmonia dolls. These cute collectible figures have tackled all sorts of IPs to date, and now Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is stepping up. But if you want this doll, you will have to cough up some cash.

According to Good Smile Company, the Nezuko Harmonia doll is going to come with a $315 USD price tag. The company expects to roll out the Demon Slayer doll in March 2022 for those who love in Japan before it goes live in May 2022.

For those unfamiliar with the Harmonia line, these dolls are styled after a popular gothic kawaii aesthetic, and each doll comes with lots of add-ons. Nezuko's figure comes complete with her outfit from the manga along with additional foot wears and accessories like a muzzle. The dolls are customizable as Nezuko's wig, clothing, and more can be swapped out.

If you want to bring this Demon Slayer doll to your collection, you will submit a pre-order now. The doll will be up to order until July 28, and given how popular Nezuko is, this doll will sell fast. So if you need to have this Harmonia doll, your wallet is about to feel the hurt.

HT - Siliconera