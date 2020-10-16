Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Gets an Honest Trailer

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has gotten an Honest Trailer of its own! Mugen Train has been one of the most dominant film releases around the world since it first dropped last Fall, and has become nearly the most successful film released last year despite the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film is continuing to break all sorts of records with its Blu-ray and DVD release in Japan, and is making waves with its official streaming release in North America last month. So it was really only a matter of time before it got its own lampooning.

Screen Junkies' newest entry in their Honest Trailers YouTube series takes on Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train and offers their take on the characters, story, popularity of the film in Japan's box office and more. Some fans might agree, and some fans might disagree, but like the rest of the series it's just all in good fun. You can check it out and judge their take for yourself in the video above!

(Photo: ufotable)

Mugen Train does drop you right into the middle of the series, and it's because it serves as the much needed bridge between the first and upcoming second season of the series. The second season has been confirmed to be covering the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and will be making its way to us later this October during the Fall 2021 anime season. This means there's plenty of time for fans to catch up before the new episodes hit.

If you wanted to catch up, you can find both the first full anime season and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train now streaming on Funimation with both Japanese and English dubbed audio (You can actually check out our full review of the film here if you'd like). If you wanted to read ahead in the manga to see what's coming next, you can find Koyoharu Gotouge's full series now with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Aniplex of America officially describes the film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

What do you think of the Honest Trailer for Demon Slayer's Mugen Train movie? How did you like the film? Did it make you excited for the second season?