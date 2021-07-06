Demon Slayer Schedules Summer Anime Event Ahead of Season 2

✖

Demon Slayer is without a doubt one of the most popular series in anime. From Japan to the United States and beyond, the hit series has become a bonafide phenomenon. Of course, this is why all eyes are on the show's second season as work is still being done on the project. And soon, it seems fans will get an update on the series at last!

The update comes courtesy of Demon Slayer's official page on Twitter. It was there the anime's team informed fans an event has been planned for the anime, and it will go down in just a matter of days. So if you have plans on July 13, you may want to reshuffle all that around.

According to the tweet, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will host an anime program for fans all over. The special event will be hosted on Aniplex's Youtube page as well as ABEMA in Japan. And for anyone who might be confused about the panel's purpose, it clears things up with its name. I mean, it is titled "Kimetsu TV - New Information Announcement Special" after all.

As for what will be shared at this event, Demon Slayer fans aren't sure. The special promises to focus on the anime, so that means season two is almost surely going to be brought out. Season two is expected to go live this October, so it will not be long before Tanjiro gets back into the swing of things. A new Demon Slayer trailer might be on the way for fans should this event lives up to all the hype, so we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for a treat!

What do you think of this last-minute reveal? What do you expect to see from this virtual event? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.