Demon Slayer Season 2 Releases English Trailer: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally released an English subtitled trailer for Season 2! The debut season for Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series was a monumental success in a huge number of ways, and it surprised fans with the announcement that the anime would be following up with a new feature film, Mugen Train, instead of a full second season. Given the massive success of the feature film as well, fans had been anxious to see whether or not the anime would continue as well. Thankfully, this was confirmed with a full second season coming to screens later this Fall.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's second season will be releasing in Japan later this October, and as part of their special panel at Anime Expo Lite 2021, Aniplex of America has finally released an English subtitled version of the first intense trailer for the second season. This will be covering the Entertainment District arc of Gotouge's original manga, and you can check out the trailer for the new season below:

Get ready for a new mission in the Yoshiwara Entertainment District with #DemonSlayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc coming in 2021! ✨ pic.twitter.com/GPwnlL2mVK — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) July 5, 2021

If you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba before the second season hits, you can find both the first full anime season and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train now streaming on Funimation with both Japanese and English dubbed audio (You can actually check out our full review of the film here if you'd like). If you wanted to read ahead in the manga to see what's coming next, you can find Koyoharu Gotouge's full series now with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Catching up is going to be absolutely necessary as the second season will be jumping into the Entertainment District arc following the events of the Mugen Train film. This arc will task Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu with an intense new mission that will pit them against a set of powerful new demons who are basically on the same level of strength as Akaza was during the film. But thankfully they'll also have a powerful new ally in the Sound Hashira, Tengei Azui.

