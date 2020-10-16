Demon Slayer Is Getting a Universal Studios Attraction

✖

Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest series to ever come from Japan, and it has reached levels of popularity we never saw coming. Thanks to its anime and movie, Demon Slayer is selling better now than ever before, and that is why Universal Studios is paying special attention to the series. After all, Tanjiro is getting an attraction of his very own, and it will be a must-do when you visit the park.

The report comes from Twitter as Shonen Jump fan-pages like WSJ_manga shared the Demon Slayer update. If the rumor is true, Universal Studios Japan is working on an attraction geared towards Demon Slayer, and it will give fans the chance to enter the anime's world.

"Universal Studios Japan will open a Kimetsu no Yaiba Attraction, completely reproducing the world of the series," WSJ_manga shared online. "The attraction will be open from September 17th to February 13th."

At this point, no official information has been given on the ride, but fans are plenty hyped for the idea. After all, Universal Studios Japan isn't new at adapting anime series into attractions. The park has done it plenty of times, and some of those rides remain incredibly popular today. The attractions for Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Lupin III still slap with park goers. And of course, the Japanese theme park is the first to open its own Super Nintendo World land.

Clearly, anime has a home at this theme park, and Demon Slayer is a perfect addition to the area. Now, fans are curious to see what this attraction will be like. As season two is slated to debut this year, Universal Studios Japan could center its ride around the show's upcoming arc, so keep an eye out for further updates on this Demon Slayer attraction!

