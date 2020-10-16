Demon Slayer Exhibition Debuts New Key Art

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has debuted the special key art for its upcoming art exhibition in Japan! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series is currently one of the highest selling action franchises in the world, and fans have seen how the series had exploded in popularity following the massive success of the anime's first season. Not only have the manga and anime sold well, but the feature film and all sorts of other releases tied to the franchise have broken all sorts of records. Now the franchise will be celebrated once more with a special exhibition in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be launching a special art exhibition in Japan featuring older and newer works from series creator Koyoharu Gotouge later this Fall, and the official Twitter account for the exhibition has debuted the official key art for the event featuring a cute new look at Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado. Not only that, but fans in attendance will be receiving a special chibi look at the two of them from Gotouge themself! Check them out below:

Demon Slayer's exhibition might not be opening in Japan until later this Fall, but fans in North America can check out the newest release in the series as Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now available for digital purchase and streaming with Funimation in both its original Japanese and English dubbed releases. Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, and you can check out our full review of the film here:

"Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

