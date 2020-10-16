Demon Slayer's Movie Is Now Streaming on Funimation

✖

Demon Slayer took over the world with its anime a couple of years back, and its grip hasn't even started to loosen. Over the years, Tanjiro has only become more popular, and that was made clear when Demon Slayer put out its first film. The movie is now the highest-grossing anime feature worldwide to date, and fans can finally stream the movie stateside if they'd like!

The update comes courtesy of Funimation, of course. The company has made Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train available on its streaming service. Fans can now watch the flick in either English or Japanese if they have not seen it yet.

As you can see here, Funimation has plenty of other Demon Slayer goodies available. The show has its first entire available on Funimation, and subscribers can even watch the episodes dubbed if they'd like. Funimation is expected to have season two once the new episodes go live later this year, but few official announcements have been made on the season since it was announced.

If you are hoping to add Demon Slayer's movie to your shelf, well - you are in luck. The physical copies of the film aren't out yet, but you can nab digital copies through Amazon and iTunes right now. You can read up on the film's official synopsis below for more details:

"Tanjiro Kamado, joined by Inosuke Hashibira, a boy raised by boars who wears a boar's head, and Zenitsu Agatsuma, a scared boy who reveals his true power when he sleeps, board the Infinity Train on a new mission with the Flame Pillar, Kyojuro Rengoku, to defeat a demon who has been tormenting the people and killing the demon slayers who oppose it!"

What do you think of this new streaming offer? Will you be checking out Demon Slayer's film soon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

