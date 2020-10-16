Demon Slayer's Victory Over Spirited Away Sparks Celebrations Online

Demon Slayer cannot be stopped, and that is a fact. The supernatural series blew up following the debut of its first season, and Tanjiro has only become more popular since then. The debut of Demon Slayer's first film this October only proved how popular the franchise has become, and netizens are sounding off now that Demon Slayer has become the highest-grossing film in Japan to date.

Yes, it is official. Demon Slayer has taken down Spirited Away to become the highest-grossing movie in Japan of all time. The film has taken down some serious heavyweights at the box office since Demon Slayer had to first go through Frozen, Your Name, and Titanic to take on Studio Ghibli. But in the end, Tanjiro and Rengoku were able to take down the classic.

To date, the film has grossed more than $340 million, and that is before Demon Slayer has taken its movie to the States or even Europe. Demon Slayer has the potential to become one of the highest-grossing anime movies worldwide, and that accolade would be one of many enjoyed by the film. Demon Slayer is obviously the highest-grossing Japanese movie of 2020, but it is also the highest-grossing animated movie of the year. At the overall box office, Demon Slayer is the fifth highest-grossing film of 2020 as it has beaten out Sonic the Hedgehog and Dolittle to new a few.

Clearly, Demon Slayer is in a league of its own when it comes to profit. From manga sales to its box office, Tanjiro cannot be beaten. So if there were ever a time to tell fans a second season is happening, well - that would be now.

