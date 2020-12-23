One Piece Creator Praises Demon Slayer for its Success

✖

One Piece's creator recently praised Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's success. It's no secret that while the series ended its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump earlier this year, Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been one of the most popular manga and anime franchises of the year. The series has been dominating manga sales charts for the past several months as well, and One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda has taken notice of this as he prepares to cross over his own monumental goal of 1,000 chapters. Oda had some words of encouragement for the series.

In a special message to fans during Jump Festa 2021 Online (h/t @WSJ_manga on Twitter), Oda praised Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba for its success this year. Oda first noted how it's been a rough year for all of us thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, "Hello to everyone who's watching Jump Festa!! This wasn't an easy year, lots of people have been affected by the coronavirus. I want to give everyone in this industry a round of applause because of their hard work during all this year in such a surreal situation. It was a tough year."

Oda then followed this up by noting just how well Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has performed, and elevated Weekly Shonen Jump's success as a whole, "Regarding Jump, [Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba] was amazing," Oda stated. "I'm really happy it cheered up and made many kinds of people happy. Well done, that's how manga should be. Even I felt moved!" While this series had dethroned One Piece's sales on some charts, Oda is celebrating the series making the rest of the magazine as a whole successful!

How do you feel about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's success? What moments from One Piece and Demon Slayer did you enjoy this year? What are you hoping to see from these franchises in 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!