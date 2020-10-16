Demon Slayer Movie Debuts Spoilery New Trailer Ahead of Special Release

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted a spoilery new trailer ahead of its upcoming special release in Japan. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train won't be releasing outside of Japan until some time next year, but the film has been enjoying massive success in the two months since its initial release in theaters. Soon it will be expanding this release further with a special 4DX screening for the film on December 26th, and to entice fans to potentially check it out again (or for the first time), Demon Slayer dropped a spoilery new trailer for the Mugen Train film.

Because Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has been out in Japan for a few weeks now, the newest trailer for the film has no qualms about showing off the final major fight of the film involving the fan favorite Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. You can check out the new trailer as shared through the franchise's official Twitter account, but be aware that there are some glimpses at the Mugen Train arc's finale here.

There aren't many reasons to hold back showing off some of the film's final battle as it's presumed that anyone already interested in the film has already seen it in Japan. That's not too wide of a leap to make considering that since the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie released in October, it's been breaking all sorts of box office records and even going as far as raising TOHO's overall profits to an immense degree.

The film is most likely going to enjoy even more success before the film even makes its way outside of Japan, and then it's likely going to get far more explosive from then on out. The arcs to follow are even more intense, so there's a good chance fans will be keeping a major eye on the anime franchise going forward!

But what do you think of this newest trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train? Which moments are you most excited to see in action in the movie when it releases outside of Japan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!