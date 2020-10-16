Demon Slayer Beats Spirited Away At The Box Office

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train might not have hit North American theaters as of yet, but this isn't stopping the first film in the franchise from shattering records at the box office, with the latest adventure of Tanjiro and Nezuko doing the impossible and passing Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away overall profits! Spirited Away originally pulled in over hundreds of millions of dollars when it came to the overall box office, but Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has had such an amazing run that it has managed to pull in even more despite not hitting all the theaters of the world!

Demon Slayer's first movie acts as a sequel to the first anime season, following Tanjiro and his friends as they attempt to battle demonic threats aboard a runaway locomotive. With Studio Ufotable responsible for both this new movie and the first season of the series created by Koyoharu Gotouge, fans are waiting anxiously to see when the second season of the television series will be confirmed. For quite some time, Spirited Away, which was the Studio Ghibli's only film to receive the Academy Award for "Best Animated Feature", held a steady lead over this latest Ufotable film but it's clear that the latest anime adventure for the Demon Slayer Corps has grown to be one of the most popular anime movies ever made!

Twitter User Ario Tengen shared the big news that the Mugen Train is showing no signs of stopping any time soon, as Spirited Away's "reign as the box office champion" has lost to Demon Slayer's first film as it overcomes over three hundred million USD in profits overall:

DEMON SLAYER MUGEN TRAIN HAS SURPASSED SPIRITED AWAY IN THE BOX OFFICE

After Spirited Away's 19-year reign as box office champion, "Kimetsu No Yaiba: Mugen Train" has dethroned it and become become the biggest movie in Japanese history.

¥31,700,000,000 M ($302,3M) #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/6PrC4PcDeP — Ario (@Ario_Tengen) December 26, 2020

Studio Ghibli might have been surpassed by Demon Slayer here, but that isn't stopping the legendary animation studio from working diligently on their two upcoming projects with Earwig And The Witch and How Do You Live. With an amusement park being created that bring some of Ghibli's biggest movies to life, the animation house will have plenty of opportunities to try to win back the crown!

What do you think of Demon Slayer's continued insane rampage at the box office? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Tanjiro and company!