Demon Slayer Is Getting Its Own Pizzas

Demon Slayer is one of those franchises you just cannot avoid these days. If you like anime, the hit series can be found in every nook and cranny from merchandise to toiletries. Of course, that isn't even counting all the food out there themed after Tanjiro, and now Demon Slayer is getting its own kind of pizza.

The story went live on Twitter recently thanks to the anime's official page. It was there fans were informed the popular Pizza-La brand in Japan is teaming up with Demon Slayer for a special meal. And if you are a fan of Nezuko, you better order it!

After all, this meal is specifically branded for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. There are two different sets available to fans with one being all about pizza. This first option comes with an acrylic stand of a pizzeria-themed slayer from the anime. As for the second meal, it comes loaded with stickers of the same characters.

As for the food itself, well - you have your pick of the draw. You can pick any original medium pizza from the company for set one while the second includes any regular side. The first combo will cost fans just over $27 USD while the second is priced at just under $9. This means you can nab some of these Demon Slayer treats no matter how hungry you are, but these goodies will only be around for a limited time.

According to Pizza-La, it will begin this collaboration starting June 17 in Japan. The whole campaign was made especially for the home video debut of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train. The movie is slated to hit Blu-ray and DVD next week overseas, so fans can enjoy the hit film while snacking on some aptly-themed treats!

What do you think of this collaboration? Would you try this Demon Slayer pizza...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll