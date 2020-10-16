Demon Slayer Season 2: What We Know So Far

✖

Demon Slayer's first season helped propel the Shonen series to one of the top spots in the world of anime, with the recent release of its first film Mugen Train, pushing the popularity of the franchise even further, and with season two set to arrive later this year, now is the perfect time to talk about what we know. Though a release date has yet to be revealed for these new adventures for Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, season two will be arriving this year, animated by Ufotable who was responsible for season one and Mugen Train.

Warning. We will be diving into spoilers for both the first season of Demon Slayer as well as the events of Mugen Train which lead directly into season two.

At the end of Mugen Train, Rengoku fell before the Upper Tier demon known as Akaza before the Flame Hashira was able to impart Tanjiro with any information about the fire attack that he had apparently inherited from his father. Tasking Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu with visiting his family home, season two will start immediately following the events of the movie, while diving into a new story arc that was touted as one of the best of the series from the manga in the "Entertainment District Arc".

(Photo: Ufotable)

While the final episodes of the first season introduced the Hashira, aka the Pillars of the Demon Slayer Corps, the second season will dive further into their characters as they deal with the ramifications of the death of Rengoku, searching for vengeance against the demons that were responsible. The main focus of the Entertainment District will see Tanjiro and his friends joining the side of Tengen, the Sound Hashira, who is one of the biggest pillars, in terms of physicality, who will give the young heroes a rather unorthodox mission.

As mentioned earlier, we don't know quite when Demon Slayer will premiere, but based on the first season's trajectory, we can more than likely expect it to premiere on streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. All of the original Japanese cast will be returning for these brand new adventures, and we would imagine that the same can be said of the English Dub cast, though nothing has been confirmed with the latter as of yet.

