Demon Slayer Comic Explains Why the Series Blew Up in Japan

✖

Demon Slayer has skyrocketed in popularity, thanks in part to the first season of its anime bringing in a ton of new fans to the Shonen franchise alongside the release of its first feature-length film in the Mugen Train, and one fan artist believes that they've discovered why Koyoharu Gotouge's amazing story has become such a juggernaut. With the anime's second season set to release onto the small screen later this year, it's clear that the franchise is only going to get more popular as the anime adaptation moves closer to the finale which has been told in the pages of the manga.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was released last year in Japan, easily making its way to the top of the charts by netting hundreds of millions of dollars in profits. Since hitting theaters in North America, it has even been able to overcome Warner Bros' Mortal Kombat at one point, with the latest adventure of Tanjiro and his friends gaining the number one spot for a weekend. Hopping aboard a locomotive to come into contact with Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, the latest film had big ramifications for the continuing adventures of the Demon Slayer Corps that will be continuing in the television series' second season.

Twitter User Art-Eater shared this amazing comic that dives into the idea that Demon Slayer has become so popular thanks in part to a number of "fatherly" analogies throughout the series, on top of many of the elements that have made Shonen franchises in anime gain popularity throughout the years:

Great insights as to why Kimetsu no Yaiba (aka Demon Slayer) is such a mega hit in Japan. If you've ever wondered "what's so special about it? I don't get it?" this is the best explanation I've seen 👍✨ https://t.co/fl5sxmOkoH — Art-Eater ➡️⬇️↘️🐲👊 (@Richmond_Lee) May 5, 2021

While we have yet to be given a release date for the arrival of the second season of the Shonen, there are plenty of fans who are dying to see how Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko deal with the fallout from the Mugen Train and whether or not they'll be successful at their mission of erasing the demonic scourge plaguing the countryside.

Do you agree with this theory as to why Demon Slayer is so popular? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.