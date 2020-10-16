What Will Demon Slayer Season 2 Be About?

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba officially announced it will be releasing a second season later this year. Picking up immediately after the events of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, the initial announcement for the second season confirmed that the anime will be taking on the Entertainment District arc. But what does this all mean for fans who have yet to read through Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga? With the second season of the series picking up after the Mugen Train movie fans outside of Japan have yet to see for themselves, what will the new season be about?

The Entertainment District arc (or the Red Light District arc, as commonly known by fans) is one of the best received arcs of the original manga release, and it continues a trend in which Tanjiro and his crew are paired with one of the Hashira members. This time around it's Tengen Azui, who needs Tanjiro's help to find his missing wives. teams. He's prominently featured in the first teaser trailer for the season.

(Photo: ufotable)

Without going into too many details for those who want to go into the new season completely blind, this is a pivotal arc for the series as a whole. The Mugen Train arc is indeed important, but it's also the final of the episodic demon missions from the previous fights. Turning it into a feature film gives it the bombastic presentation the arc deserves, but it's not really until this next arc that the series truly begins its story in full.

The Entertainment District arc is essentially the halfway point that begins a huge shift in the flow of the action. The fights start tying more into one another, and eventually lays the groundwork for the end game. The Entertainment District arc sees Tanjiro and Nezuko unlock new powers, the Sound Hashira in action, more great moments from Inosuke and Zenitsu, and a compelling villain duo.

As the longest arc of the series yet, it's good news to see Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba tackle this with another season. If it's able to nab a 26 episode order like the first season, there will be plenty of room to breathe for this jam-packed arc. There might even be room for original anime content, or teases for future movies or seasons! But what do you think?

Are you excited for Demon Slayer's second season? What do you want to see?