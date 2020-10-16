Demon Slayer Cosplay Puts Fierce Fem Spin on Mugen Train's Big Villain

✖

One fierce Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has put a cool fem spin on the big villain of the Mugen Train movie, Akaza. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has been a major hit worldwide ever since it first released in Japan last Fall, and that box office domination only continues as it begins to release in international territories like the United States. Picking up right where the final moments of the anime's super successful first season left off, the film saw Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma take on a new mission.

This mission saw the quartet boarding a mysterious train in order to support the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. But while that is the main mission the film starts out on, it's quickly revealed that there is a much more deadly threat on the horizon as Tanjiro (and fans) are introduced to their first real foe from the Upper Ranks, Akaza. Akaza's fierce demeanor made the demon an intriguing presence in the film, and now that demeanor has been excellently brought to life with a fem twist through cosplay from @nyukix on Instagram. Check it out below:

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is still making its way through theaters in select locations with both an English subtitled and dubbed version. If you're worried about heading to theaters to see the new film before it ends its run, thankfully it has been confirmed that the movie will soon be able to be purchased digitally as soon as next month. If you wanted an idea of what to expect with Demon Slayer's first movie, you can check out ComicBook.com's full review of the film here.

Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

Did you get a chance to check out Mugen Train? If so, what did you think of Akaza? Let us know all your thoughts on everything Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and more in the comments!