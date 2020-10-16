Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Is the Top Global Film of 2020 Now

✖

Demon Slayer has done the impossible. For the first time ever in modern cinema, a non-Hollywood film has taken over the global box office. Thanks to its ongoing releases, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train has topped the 2020 box office. This milestone comes after the movie made its debut stateside, and Tanjiro is still reeling from the success.

As reported by The Numbers, the box office tracker has put Demon Slayer at the top of the global 2020 box office. The movie has earned a massive $474.6 million USD to date. This total breaks down to $435 million worldwide while the US added another $39.6 million to the pile.

This big record comes after Demon Slayer: Mugen Train outdid a hit from China in 2020. The Eight Hundred held the top spot for some time as it made $472.6 million USD at the global box office. But as expected, Tanjiro was able to cut the Chinese blockbuster down. Now, the anime hero has come out as number one, and the 2020 record marks a first in cinema.

As mentioned, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the first non-Hollywood and non-American film to take home this yearly award. This status shows just how big the anime has become, and it solidified Demon Slayer's place as a trailblazer. After all, the show's film took down Spirited Away with ease at the global box office along with Your Name. Now, the movie is the highest-grossing anime film globally, and it will be hard to overcome. Demon Slayer's popularity has yet to level out, so there is no telling how much further Tanjiro can expand the fandom.

If you have yet to see Demon Slayer, you can find season one over on Crunchyroll as well as Funimation. The anime's movie is still screening in select theaters, and it plans to hit collections on Digital HD later this summer. As for the manga, Demon Slayer is published stateside by Viz Media, and its volumes can be found in select stores or online through the digital Shonen Jump vault.

What do you think of this unprecedented milestone? Did you ever expect Demon Slayer to go this hard at the box office? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

