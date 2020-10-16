Demon Slayer Cosplay Dual Wields For Fem Inosuke

✖

Demon Slayer has been shattering records in movie theaters in Japan since the release of its first feature length film in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and one of the Shonen franchise's most idiosyncratic characters in Inosuke has once again been honored by fans with this amazing "fem" cosplay. Like Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Zenitsu, Insokue is attempting to rid the world of demons via his swords, but unlike his companions, is mostly facing down these supernatural threats in order to satiate his lust for battle and match his strength against opponents that may be outside of his weight class.

The irony of Inosuke as a character is that underneath his strange and terrifying boar mask lies an extremely handsome visage for the swordsman, which Tanjiro notices immediately when they found themselves as enemies during the swordsman's first appearance. Though Inosuke has clearly calmed down since his initial landfall onto the series, the heart of an insanely strong warrior still beats within the demon slayer that entered the corps via some extremely insane methodologies. With Inosuke playing a big role in the recently released Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, there definitely will be a future within the anime series moving forward to what might very well be the strangest member of the Demon Slayer Corps!

Instagram Cosplayer Brandy Wine Cosplay brought to life this brand new take on one of the most eccentric demon hunters to ever pick up a sword, who remains a fan favorite character in what might be the most popular Shonen series running today:

Though fans in North America will have to wait until next year to see the arrival of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, fan are hyped to once again be returned to the world of Tanjiro and his friends as they continue their journey to help rid the world of the supernatural plague!

What do you think of this insane cosplay giving us a fresh take on the strangest demon slayer of the anime world?