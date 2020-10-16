Demon Slayer and Animal Crossing Receive Honors at Recent Awards Event

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest entry into the franchise that has given fans the opportunity to create new worlds, as well as honor some of the biggest anime series around by tailoring their islands to look like franchises such as Demon Slayer, and lo and behold, the publisher Kodansha recently honored both during their Noma Publishing Culture Awards! Fans have used the island building mechanics of Animal Crossing on the Nintendo Switch to build recreations of anime franchises such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Avatar The Last Airbender to name a few with more surely to arrive in the future!

The Kodansha Noma Publishing Culture Awards had given the Publishing Culture Award to the creator of Demon Slayer, Koyoharu Gotoge, for his contribution to the world as the anime franchise's manga has sold over one hundred million copies during its relatively short existence. Though Animal Crossing: New Horizons obviously isn't an anime franchise, it was honored thanks not only in part to the number of copies it sold, but also giving fans an entirely new way to express themselves that have helped to honor both the world of anime and pop culture in general!

(Photo: Nintendo & Ufotable)

Demon Slayer's manga is definitely something to marvel at, with the series breaking records even though the story has come to a close by giving readers a satisfying conclusion to the journeys of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their demon slaying buddies! Managing to do what many thought was impossible in dethroning the long running best seller of Eiichiro Oda's pirate epic series of One Piece, Gotoge's epic series continues to shatter records across the board.

In Japan, Demon Slayer recently released its first feature length film, that is slowly on track to becoming one of the most profitable films to be released into theaters, animated or otherwise. Though the North America release has yet to be given a concrete date, anime fans in the west can expect it to drop next year and follow the adventures of the demon slayers as they hop aboard the runaway locomotive known as the Mugen Train!

What do you think of Demon Slayer and Animal Crossing: New Horizons winning these coveted Kodansha awards? What is your favorite Animal Crossing island that you've seen modeled after an anime franchise?

Via ANN