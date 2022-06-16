Demon Slayer Cosplay of Mitsuri Preps For Season 3

The third season of Demon Slayer's anime is set to arrive in the spring of next year, focusing on a new adventure for Tanjiro and his fellow young warriors of the Demon Slayer Corps within the Swordsmith Village Arc. While the second season introduced fans to the Flame Hashira Rengoku and the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, the upcoming season will focus on other high-up members of the Corps, with the Love Hashira Mitsuri set to play a major role when the television series returns. Needless to say, expect the world of Demon Slayer to expand as a result.

The first season did introduce us to the full roster of the Pillars of the Demon Slayer Corps but we have yet to see the full power of many of these top-ranking members. While some of the Hashira definitely come across as cold, with a few even willing to murder Tanjiro and Nezuko in a bid to protect the world from demons, Mitsuri specifically almost appears as if she isn't a hardened warrior, showing concern for those around her. While the Love Hashira wasn't present to assist Tanjiro and company aboard the Mugen Train or while they were within the Entertainment District, season three will definitely place her front and center alongside the Mist Hashira known as Muichiro.

Instagram Cosplayer Jyu_San shared this new take on the Love Hashira as she prepares to play a major role in the Shonen franchise when it makes a comeback next year via the Swordsmith Village Arc, which will also focus on some new demons for some of our heroes to test their mettle against:

While Demon Slayer is definitely one of the most popular anime franchises around, as the anime series has routinely netted some major ratings and profits, the manga story by Koyoharu Gotouge has already come to a close, wrapping the journey of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps. Currently, the mangaka who birthed the series has yet to hint at a potential sequel or spin-off series, but we wouldn't be surprised if we eventually see the return of this popular universe in some form or fashion.

