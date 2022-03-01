Demon Slayer Cosplay Makes Way For Season 3 Mitsuri

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan is getting ready for Mitsuri Kanroji’s Season 3 comeback with cool cosplay! The second season of the massively popular anime has ended its run earlier this year, and while fans enjoyed the spectacle, there are many more things they are hoping to see in the anime’s future. Luckily it wasn’t too long after the second season came to an end that it was confirmed that a third season was already being planned. This new season will bring two more Hashira into the fold this time around, and one of them is the fan favorite Mitsuri Kanroji.

The third season of the anime will officially be taking on the Swordsmith Village Arc of the original manga, and it was confirmed that it will feature both the Love Hashira, Mitsuri, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, as the anchors this time around. This means we’ll finally get to see what this duo can really do in the heat of battle, but until then, fans can hype themselves up for Mitsuri’s big comeback to the anime with some awesome cosplay fit for the Pillar from artist @nanatyx on Instagram! Check it out below:

Unfortunately there have been very few details as to when fans will actually get to see Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc in action. Thankfully Gotouge’s original manga series is now fully complete, so fans can actually jump in and read ahead in the story to see what comes next in the third season. It has also yet to be revealed whether or not the third season will include more than the Swordsmith Village arc, but what has been confirmed is the returning production staff and voice cast for the new episodes.

Haruo Sotozaki has been confirmed as the director for the new season, and Akira Matsushima will be returning to provide the new character designs. Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be produced at ufotable once more, and if it’s anything like their work on the second season then fans have quite a lot to look forward to. Though given what has happened to the last two Hashira at the center of the series’ major arcs, Mitsuri and Muichiro just might have some major hurdles to overcome in the new season.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the Love and Mist Hashira making their big comeback in the third season? What are you hoping to see from these two in the future episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts on Demon Slayer and everything anime in the comments!