Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Cosplay Gives Us the Hashira Romance We Deserve

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced the Hashira late into the anime's first season, and these strongest members of the Demon Slaying Corps automatically differentiated themselves from all the other characters with their colorful personalities and quirks. Two that were revealed to have a connection with one another were the Snake Hashira, Obanai Iguro and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji. But the extent of their connection was not quite explored as full as most fans would have wanted to see. But now thanks to two Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans, we now have a pretty picture of what that would look like through cosplay!

It's a connection that was only teased in the anime slightly before that first season came to an end, but was explored a bit more in the manga. In fact, one of the more emotional reveals was that the two of them truly had a connection with one another that went much deeper than had been seen in the series prior. But with the way the series was focused on Tanjiro and his crew for the majority of its run, we did not get to see much of how their romantic connection developed.

But thanks to cosplay artists Arashi & Loki (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), now fans can see what a full romance between Mitsuri Kanroji and Obanai Iguro would really look like. For various reasons that get too deep into spoiler territory, this was a romance that we could not see in the demon filled world of the series so this definitely feels great seeing the two favorites flourish in a new way. You can check out the couple's cosplay below:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as a whole did not have time for romance considering the constant demonic threat of the world Tanjiro and the others found themselves in, so even if there were time for scenes like this we would not have gotten a chance to see them. But as the anime potentially will be continuing to bring the rest of the now complete manga to life, maybe there will be more of this romance?

What do you think of the connection between Mitsuri Kanroji and Obanai Iguro? Do you think the two of them got enough time together during Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's run? How do you feel about the way the two of them ended their time in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

