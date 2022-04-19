Demon Slayer Season 3 Promo Shows How Adorable the Love Hashira Can Be

The third season of Demon Slayer‘s anime is set to take Tanjiro and his friends on a very different style of an adventure than what we saw during the Mugen Train and Entertainment District Arcs, and with this new storyline, we’ll see the return of the Love Hashira. With a new trailer being released recently to give anime fans a new look at the third season by Ufotable, fans aren’t just excited for the Demon Slayer Corps’ big comeback, but also to learn more about Mitsuri the Love Hashira.

This upcoming season obviously isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the Love Hashira be a part of the Shonen franchise that sprung from the mind of Koyoharu Gotouge, with Mitsuri being introduced in the tail-end of the first season alongside the other “Pillars” of the Demon Slayer Corps. While we were given a glimpse of her personality as the Corps sought to confirm whether or not Tanjiro and his demonic sister Nezuko were worthy to join their ranks, viewers of the anime have yet to see her in action against any demons, but that might change when she returns to the television series within the Swordsmith Arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you haven’t caught the newest trailer for Season Three of Demon Slayer, you can watch the official trailer from Crunchyroll below:

Are you excited about the return of the Love Hashira? Do you think it’s possible that we could see the third season of Demon Slayer start this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Big Times Ahead

Introducing…

Muichiro Tokito the Mist Hashira

Mitsuri Kanroji the Love Hashira

two of the strongest character in Demon Slayer#DemonSlayer #kimetsu_no_yaiba pic.twitter.com/pnEaFD7KSV — 𝕽𝖊𝖓. (@ren_nkii) April 16, 2022

Counting Down The Days

Comment

byu/RobotiSC from discussion

inanime

Folks Are Excited

Comment

byu/RobotiSC from discussion

inanime

Mitsuri About To Hit The Scene

Comment

byu/RobotiSC from discussion

inanime

Go Time

https://twitter.com/kashinkoji05/status/1515244193538785280?s=20&t=-3Z5zYu7N2nDbLMAB70hFA

Ufotable Brings The Goods

The new Demon Slayer trailer has me in love – ufotable never disappoints even in trailers



Mitsuri has the most precious smile!!! 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/30Amzbybse — ♡ Asaki Valentine ♡ 🌸💖 (@asakifox) April 16, 2022

Exciting Time For Shonen Fans

So excited with the new trailer of Demon slayer: Swordsmith Village arc.

Muichiro(Mist hashira ) V

Gyokko (upper 5)

Mitsuri(Love hashira) V Hantengu(upper 4)🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 — khalil II the Magnificent 🇵🇸 (@IbrahymAhmard) April 17, 2022

Always Styling