Demon Slayer Reveals Fifth Anniversary Event Visual

Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest anime franchises in the world in record time. The story of Tanjiro and Nezuko first began in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016 and has quickly reached a level where its manga sales can often surpass Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, One Piece. With the fourth season of the anime adaptation set to arrive in 2024, the shonen franchise is preparing to have a fifth anniversary celebration to celebrate the anime series. While Tanjiro might not have many anime seasons left, there are still some big moments on the way.

Demon Slayer's fourth season is promising to adapt the Hashira Training Arc, which will gather the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps as the finale of the series approaches. While the fourth season will begin on the small screen in April of next year, a feature-length film titled "Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training" will arrive in February. Much like the previous film of the franchise, the movie is planning to assemble the final episodes of the Swordsmith Village Arc along with the first episode of the fourth season to give fans a sneak peek at what is to come for the Demon Slayer Corps.

Demon Slayer Turns Five

The upcoming anniversary event will take place on March 9-10, 2024 at Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, holding a number of events and attractions for anime fans. A new poster not only gathers the stars of the third season but places the anime heroes in appropriate attire to celebrate. The Demon Slayer Corps might need all the time they can get to celebrate as the anime adaptation is planning to get much darker before the end.

When last we left Tanjiro, Nezuko, and friends, the Swordsmith Village Arc saw the Demon Slayer Corps managing to defeat some of the demon lord Muzan's strongest lieutenants. Tanjiro was also able to witness an amazing event, as Nezuko was revealed to be able to survive in the sunlight, becoming the first demon to be able to do so. While this is certainly a strength for Tanjiro's sister, it now puts her in the sights of Muzan, who wants nothing more than to overcome this major weakness of demonkind.

How will you celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Demon Slayer Corps? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Demon Slayer.