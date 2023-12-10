Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 Trailer, Poster Released

The time is upon us, Demon Slayer fans! It has been a hot minute since the anime wrapped its latest season, and now plans have been set for the anime's return. If you did not know, Demon Slayer season four promises to bring the Hashira Training arc to life, and a trailer has just been released for the comeback.

As you can see below, the first trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training arc has gone live as part of a special ufotable event. For months, the company has been teasing its next update on Demon Slayer, and the event came to pass hours ago. It was there a promotional reel for the anime was released, and it ended with a look at the Hashira Training arc.

[ PROMOTION REEL 2024 ]



Thank you for your support and see you in 2024.#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/oCivCWOsIA — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 10, 2023

From Tanjiro's new teachers to a special cameo by the former Sound Hashira, this trailer has it all. It seems Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is keeping its standards high as season four hits the horizon. After all, this new promo reel is filled with gorgeous animation, and we get a taste of how Tanjiro's training under the Hashira is about to go.

Of course, a poster was also released for the new Demon Slayer season. The key art brings Tanjiro front and center with his Sun Breathing. As for Nezuko, we can see the girl backing her brother, and she's got her own new powers to contend with. After all, Demon Slayer season three ended with Nezuko gaining the ability to withstand the sun. The power has pushed Nezuko one step closer to regaining her humanity, but of course, Muzan has put a high price on Nezuko's head as he covets the power for himself.

(Photo: ufotable)

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, you have time to brush up before season four makes its theatrical premiere in February 2024. You can find the anime's current seasons on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more information on Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below: "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

Are you excited for Demon Slayer season four to go live? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!