Demon Slayer Season 4 Will Feature an Hour-Long Premiere

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be returning to screens with the anime's take on the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and Demon Slayer Season 4 will be kicking off the next wave of the anime with an hour long premiere episode! The third season of the TV anime adapting the events of the Swordsmith Village Arc wrapped up its run earlier this year with the tease that the fights against Muzan Kibutsuji's strongest Upper Ranks would be kicking in next. That means that the surviving members of the Hashira need to be ready for the struggles to come.

Demon Slayer Season 4 has been previously announced to be adapting the Hashira Training Arc from the original manga series when it premieres next year, and the anime has further confirmed that it will be kicking things off in a big way with a special hour long premiere like seen in previous seasons. But the length of this first episode and of the arc itself in the manga has raised some questions about how the anime will be taking on this training arc ahead of Demon Slayer's final battles.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc TV series will be premiering in Spring 2024 with an Hour-Long Episode!#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/euEX9lv5ZI — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 10, 2023

What to Know About Demon Slayer Season 4

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will be premiering some time during the Spring 2024 anime schedule. The manga's version of the arc runs for about nine chapters in total (from Chapter 128-136 specifically), so it's gotten fans wondering about not only the length of this first episode but what could be added as new materials for the anime's version of the arc. Given that there's also no clean ending to the arc itself before the final battles begin, we could also be seeing much more than expected in the new season.

Demon Slayer will first be returning with a special World Tour and run in theaters for the upcoming movie event, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Village-. This movie will be combining the hour long finale from the Swordsmith Village Arc in Season 3 with the hour long premiere episode from Season 4 releasing in theaters on February 23rd. But it will be beginning a world tour of screenings in Tokyo on February 2nd before heading through the likes of New York, Seoul, Mexico City, Singapore, Jakarta, Paris, Taipei, London, and Hong Kong next year.

What are you hoping to see in Demon Slayer Season 4's hour-long premiere episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!