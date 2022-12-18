Demon Slayer Goes Viral After Nezuko Accidentally Shuts Down a Subway

Given the popularity of Demon Slayer, it is easy to see why people all over the world love the anime. The show is one of the biggest in the industry, and right now, all eyes are on season three ahead of its big launch. Tanjiro and Nezuko will return to the screen next year with new episodes. But right now, well – Nezuko is stirring up headlines after shutting down an IRL subway system.

The report surfaced in Mexico earlier this week as a post by the Metro CDMX went live. The organization, which oversees transit in Mexico City, announced earlier this week one of its lines was down for technical issues. As it turns out, nothing was inherently wrong with Line 6 from a tech standpoint. The issue was actually Nezuko keeping one of its trains from operating.

Esta mañana, se retiró un tren de la Línea 6 para revisión de su mecanismo de puertas, en donde se detectó un objeto de plástico que obstruía cerrarlas. Resguarda adecuadamente tus pertenencias, no obstruyas las puertas y atiende las indicaciones del personal. pic.twitter.com/QHiu0qikSM — MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX) December 16, 2022

"This morning, a train from Line 6 was removed for inspection as a plastic object was preventing its doors from closing properly. Please protect your personal belongings [on the subway] and do not obstruct doors," the post reads.

As you can see above, the post itself is pretty hilarious as it appears a transit rider's Nezuko keychain broke at the worst time. The bobble fell loose and happened to get stuck in the seam of the subway door. Obviously, this caused Line 6 to have some difficulties, but we're sure Nezuko didn't mean to disrupt anyone's commute. If anything, the girl is probably looking for her older brother... Let's just hope Zenitsu did not get the demon slayer lost on the metro!

