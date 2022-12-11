Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Shares Release Window

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been quiet this past year, but the anime won't stay close to the ground much longer. After all, the team at ufotable has been hard at work in season three. Fans were finally given a peek at the anime's comeback this weekend when season three dropped some new promos. And if you did not notice in all the excitement, Demon Slayer announced its return window.

The update came at the end of Demon Slayer's new trailer if you watched the season three promo. The full reel highlighted all our favorites while roping Muichiro and Kanroji into the fun. So if you are eager to check in on the Hashira, they will hit up televisions this coming April.

Yes, you heard right. Demon Slayer will be part of the spring 2023 cour! At this time, no exact date has gone live for the premiere, but fans can go ahead with their marathon planning. It would be silly to not rewatch season two ahead of the anime's return, and Demon Slayer has announced a project that will help casual fans catch up.

READ MORE: Demon Slayer is Returning to Theaters For Season Three | Demon Slayer Releases New Season 3 Trailer: Watch

According to ufotable, Demon Slayer season three will be released like any TV anime, but its first two episodes will be combined in theaters for a special movie event. The final two episodes of season two will join the first season three releases to build up the feature. And of course, the film will go live before the TV anime hits up homes across the globe. Currently, Demon Slayer is slated to premiere its compilation movie in Los Angeles next February, and red-carpet premieres will continue through April all over the world.

What do you think about Demon Slayer's weekend update? Are you excited for season three to launch next year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.