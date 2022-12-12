Demon Slayer Season 3 Releases New Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has steadily been gearing up to come back to the world of anime for its third season, and has given fans a new look at what to expect from the Swordsmith Village arc with a cool new poster! Given that the first two seasons and debut feature film were some of the biggest hits of the last few years, Demon Slayer is treating Season 3 like the juggernaut it really is. As it prepares for Season 3's premiere next year, it's also gearing up for a string of special theatrical releases around the world to show more fans what to expect.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be making its official debut next Spring, but before that will be holding special theatrical events around the world showing off the final episodes of the Entertainment District arc from earlier this year alongside the first episode of the new season. To celebrate, the series has dropped a special new poster showing off all the characters involved across the two arcs. Check it out below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be making its premiere next April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, but will be holding special theatrical debuts beginning with its world premiere in Japan on February 3rd, before opening in Los Angeles on February 18th, and will be expanding throughout the United States and other territories on March 3rd. Which means that there's plenty of time to catch up with the first two seasons (and movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from the anime, Crunchyroll teases Demon Slayer's anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What do you think of this newest poster for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc? What are you excited to see in the new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!