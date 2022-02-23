Demon Slayer Cosplay Reminds Why Gyutaro Was Season 2’s Big Villain

One truly frightening Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is reminding fans why Gyutaro was such a monstrous villain! The second season of the anime might have already wrapped up its run, but fans are still loving everything that went down over the course of the series’ Entertainment District arc. This phase of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series introduced fans to the first real Upper Rank demonic threats with not only the powerful demon Daki, but her even stronger older brother, Gyutaro. The fight against the two of them spanned over the course of several episodes and featured some of the biggest moments of the series yet.

The Entertainment District Arc showed off some of the biggest moments of the anime to date, but at the same time also shared a closer look at the newest villains. As Daki and Gyutaro revealed more of their personalities, fans saw even more of the tragic past that brought them to that point. It led to a far more complicated look at the villains than expected, and that’s certainly something you would never guess by looking at Gyutaro’s fearsome visage. It’s that fearsome look that was channeled through some excellent cosplay from artist @beatbydime on Instagram! Check it out below:

Daki and Gyutaro were some of the most compelling villains of the anime so far as the final episode of the season revealed how their tragic life ultimately led them to the demonic selves they are now. While it’s far and away from excusing how much violence they have enacted over the course of not only the season, but their entire demonic lives, it did go to show that there is much more darkness lingering within the series’ world than just the threat of demon attacks.

It’s something that could be explored further in future seasons of the series, and luckily Demon Slayer is confirmed to be returning for a third season soon. While there has yet to be any release or production info revealed as of this writing, unfortunately, it has been confirmed to be taking on the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga series. This arc not only brings in some heavy demon hitters, but also some new members of the Hashira to the fold.

But what did you think? How did you like Daki and Gyutaro as the main villains of the second season? What are you hoping to see in Demon Slayer Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!