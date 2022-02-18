Demon Slayer Breaks Hearts With Gyutaro and Daki’s Emotional Goodbye

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba brought its second season to an end, and with that finale got very emotional with Daki and Gyutaro’s goodbye to one another. As fans had seen over the first season of the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga series, the demonic threats can vary from bloodthirsty to far deeper than fans might have expected. Given that demons transform from their former human selves, the brief looks we have gotten at the villains’ past humanity have revealed a much darker side of Tanjiro and the others’ world than might have been expected at first. And that’s a surprise considering all of the demon attacks.

The penultimate episode of the second season had teased that Tanjiro and the others were able to successfully defeat the Upper Six siblings, and thankfully it was confirmed to be the case with the final episode of the season. As the two siblings started to pass onto the space in between heaven and hell, they get to share one final goodbye with one another before realizing that they will be sticking together through thick and thin after going through so much trauma throughout both their human and demon lives.

The final episode of Demon Slayer Season 2 showcased a much different look at Gyutaro and Daki as when the two of them had lost their lives, they were instantly reminded of their memories as human beings. It’s here that fans got to see that the two of them were incredibly unlucky right from the beginning as they were born into the poorest kind of lifestyle and had to struggle in order to fend for themselves. But through all of that, their connection to one another grew deeper and deeper and even more so when the two of them became demons.

Gyutaro regretted the fact that he dragged his sister into this kind of life, and he prepares to go off to Hell while his sister’s soul rests at peace, but in the space between, she refuses to do so. While Gyutaro might regret dragging Daki along, Daki could not imagine a life without her brother regardless of what form that takes. Whether they be demons, humans, or lost souls in the underworld, as long as they are together they can still find that semblance of happiness once tragically stolen from them.

But what did you think of Daki and Gyutaro's relationship throughout Season 2? How did they stack up as the main villains compared to the first season and movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!