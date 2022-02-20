Demon Slayer Hypes Season 2 Finale in New Manga Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is hyping up Season 2’s big finale with a special new manga trailer showing off the Entertainment District arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up its run earlier this month, and with it officially brought the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series to an end. As fans wait for the now confirmed third season of the series to hit screens in the future, now is the perfect time to dive into the original manga release to get a whole new kind of interpretation than seen in the anime’s first two seasons.

With the second season of the anime now ended, the manga is celebrating the series’ Entertainment District arc with a special new trailer showing off some of the biggest highlights of the arc. Focusing on Gotouge’s original art from the manga, this cool new trailer for the arc shows why fans have been flocking to the manga ever since the anime kicked off a couple of years ago. You can check out the special trailer for yourself below as shared by Shueisha’s official Jump Comics Channel on YouTube:

The Entertainment District arc of Demon Slayer came to an end with the second season of the anime, but thankfully it was confirmed that the series would be returning for a full third season in the future. While there has yet to be any official release information revealed for the new episodes yet, it has been confirmed that the third season will be taking on the Swordsmith Village arc that follows the Entertainment District Arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series. This also means some new Hashira are joining the fight this time around.

The second season of the series introduced a whole new level to the kinds of fights Tanjiro Kamado and the others were ready for, and the third season is going to take these threats even higher as now the Upper Ranks will no longer be holding themselves back. But at the same time, with the original manga now complete there is plenty of time to catch up and even go further ahead in the story for fans curious enough to do so.

What do you think? How did you like Demon Slayer's second season? How did it compare to how it all went down in the manga?