Demon Slayer Film Confirms Release Window

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s anime is probably the most popular series of the year thus far, and soon after the first season had wrapped fans were already clamoring for more. Now while it’s not a full second season of the series just yet, Demon Slayer will soon be releasing a new movie adapting the intense Infinity Train arc featuring the powerful showcase of the Flame Hashira, Rengoku. Along with the first full trailer for the upcoming film, fans also got an idea for when they’ll be able to see as Demon Slayer has confirmed the release window.

The official Twitter account for the series revealed an updated fiery visual for the Infinity Train film along with the confirmation that Demon Slayer: Infinity Train arc is currently on track for a release in Japan in 2020. While that’s a pretty wide window, fans are in for quite a treat.

The Infinity Train arc of the series is an intense one, for sure, and fans were initially hesitant that the arc would be rushed through for the new film. But with the first trailer promising much of the same gorgeous work from the series — but bumped up an additional level — it’s hopefully going to be worth the wait for the new film. It’s also going to have much more of Rengoku, so that’s definitely a plus. There’s currently no word on an English language release for the new film just yet, but if there is one it will presumably be announced closer to release.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning too as it’s currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such, “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”