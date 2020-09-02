Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Cosplay Brings Daki to Life Before Her Anime Debut

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has yet to officially announce a second season, but now one cosplay has brought the fan favorite villain Daki to life before her anime debut. Although a second season of the series has yet to be confirmed, the anime will be continuing with a brand new film adapting the Mugen Train arc of the series. But assuming this new film will adapt all of the events of the arc, a second season of the series will jump right into the next set of intense battles with new foes stronger than the last.

The next major arc of the series is the Entertainment District arc. Following the events of the Mugen Train arc that we will see in the upcoming film, Tanjiro and the others will be teaming with yet another member of the Hashira as they take on a deadly new mission and go undercover in a hilarious new setting. Without getting too much into the why and how for fans wanting to wait and see what comes in the anime, soon Tanjiro and the others face off against Daki.

Daki is one of the fan favorite demon foes in the series as fights in tandem alongside her brother during the Entertainment District arc, and fans won't have to wait until her anime debut to see her come to life thanks to artist @tendo_rei (who you can find more work from on Instagram here). Check it out below:

A second season hasn't been announced, but there's no way the anime does not continue after the Mugen Train film. The franchise has been one of the best selling in the last few years following the release of the anime's first season, and the second will likely only make an even bigger impact with foes like Daki in tow!

Are you hoping Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues with a second season after the new movie? Which new characters or foes are you hoping to see in the anime someday? How much of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga would you want to see a second season cover? Or would you rather just get a series of films instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

