Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Trailer Teases Heartbreaking Mugen Train Reunion

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba recently launched a new trailer for the upcoming feature film, Mugen Train, and it teases one heartbreaking reunion for Tanjiro. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is gearing up for its release in Japan later this October, and the newest trailer for the film shows us a much better look at what we could expect from the next big adventure for the anime franchise. Taking place immediately after the events of anime series, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu find themselves investigating a mysterious train.

Now with this new trailer, those who have not read along in the manga have a near-complete idea of what the film will entail. After being boosted by Muzan's cells at the end of the first season, Enmu is now attacking this mysterious train and devouring large amounts of people at a time. By the looks of the trailer, Enmu has been putting people to sleep and slowly draining them that way. That's where the heartbreaking reunion comes in.

One scene in the newest Mugen Train trailer sees Tanjiro suddenly reunited with two of his younger siblings that had been killed at the beginning of the series. Something seems immediately wrong about the situation in the trailer, so you know automatically that it's an unnatural reunion (for many obvious reasons) and soon it seems like Tanjiro fell into a dream while the others are fighting a demonic threat from the outside.

(Photo: ufotable)

This heartbreaking reunion is just yet another of Tanjiro's bad luck breaks throughout the course of the series, but it will also accomplish some major feats. Because of the demonic threats and Nezuko's situation, Tanjiro has not had enough time to truly mourn the passing of his family. This reunion will indeed be heartbreaking for fans to witness, but at the same time, perhaps it will finally allow Tanjiro (and fans) to get some much needed cartharsis.

Then again, there's always the threat of whether or not he'll be able to wake up. What do you think of this surprising reunion? Did the newest trailer make you excited for the Mugen Train film? Wondering what Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's film has in store for anime fans? Ready to check it out for yourself when it launches in North America next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.