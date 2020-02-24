Demon Slayer Cosplay Recreates Tanjiro’s Cutest Look

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended the 2010s as one of the most popular action manga and anime series yet, and fans quickly fell in love with its adorable cast of characters. One of the major reasons behind its explosive rise in manga sales over the course of the year was the phenomenal success of the first season of the anime. As fans watched Tanjiro and the adorable cast of characters face off against increasingly stronger demonic threats, they went out and searched for past volumes and future releases to be all caught up with the manga.

One of the many future arcs in the manga that fans would love to see in the anime someday, and one that fans can’t wait to see animated in full, is the Entertainment District arc. Not only does this arc focus on a new Hashira ally, but it also reveals brand new looks for Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke as the trio gets new makeovers in order to sneak their way into the workings of the district.

It’s a very distinct look for Tanjiro Kamado and the others, and one that would be quite adorable to see play out in the anime. It turns out it’s also a look that would be just as adorable in the real world as artist @chuchuziww (who you can find on Instagram here) has recreated this adorable Tanjiro makeover to great effect. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 楚楚子 (@chuchuziww) on Feb 23, 2020 at 6:00am PST

While the potential future of the Demon Slayer anime series is up in the air, the Entertainment District arc comes not long after the Infinity Train arc that’s being adapted for the upcoming movie. So if the anime does come back for a full second season, it will be starting off with this major arc. Hoping to see this Tanjiro look come to the anime someday? Would you be into a second season of the anime at all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.