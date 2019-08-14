Demon Slayer Creator Shares Reaction to Epic New Episode

Demon Slayer has been on air for a few months now, and each episode has been met with praise. However, it was not until last week the show went viral for its outstanding animation. After trending worldwide on social media, Demon Slayer has become one of anime’s most-hyped titles, and it turns out fans are not the only ones excited.

In fact, the author of Demon Slayer is just as excited as fans if not more so.

Recently, the official page for Demon Slayer posted a message to fans including a statement from Koyoharu Gotoge. The writer shared their reaction to the anime’s overwhelming popularity, and she said she was amazed by everything offered in episode 19.

“I’m so grateful that they work so hard on the manga adaptation,” the writer said in reference to Ufotable’s team of animators (via Frocharocha).

“I hope you enjoyed episode 19 as much as I did.”

According to Gotoge, she was so overwhelmed by episode 19 that she cried after watching it. The author proceeded to binge watch the episode about 20 times and kept in contact with the team at Ufotable about the episode’s direction. Given how pivotal the moment is in the manga, Gotoge was nervous about how it would translate on screen, but it is clear the production crew nailed it. After all, Demon Slayer has become a top-tier anime of 2019 thanks to its latest outing, and fans were quick to assign a high approval rating to episode 19 shortly after it aired.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”