Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Breaks Massive Record with LiSA's Theme Song

✖

Demon Slayer was easily one of the most popular anime series that was released in 2019, with the first feature length film set to be released in the future that follows the monster hunting swordsmen aboard a train that is riddled with demons, and it seems as if the theme song by artist LiSA is once again breaking records. The theme song, Gurenge, has topped a number of charts since being released alongside the series last year, and it doesn't look like this is stopping the trend any time soon as it has just recently passed one million downloads!

The first season of Demon Slayer introduced us to the world of Tanjiro and Nezuko, siblings whose family was killed by one of the most powerful demons in the world and setting them on a journey of revenge that has them encountering insane monsters and powerful swordsmen. Though the manga recently wrapped its story and came to a conclusion, that isn't stopping the popularity train from chugging forward as fans wait to hear any news about a potential second season being released. While a confirmation for season two has yet to drop, we would imagine it will only be a matter of time before Ufotable gives us information about the returning adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko!

(Photo: Ufotable)

Crunchyroll dropped the news that the single by LiSA, Gurenge, had been downloaded one million times, having been released in April 2019 and ascending the charts thanks in part to its killer beats and sky rocketing popularity of the Demon Slayer anime from the production studio of Ufotable!

Singer, songwriter LiSA does a fantastic job of combining all the elements of the series into one song, perfectly giving us a window into the world of Demon Slayer with its opening theme. We would imagine that whenever a second season is made, LiSA will be asked to once again give the series a new theme song that can encapsulate the new adventures of the demon slayer corps.

Though we don't know how many additional movies or television seasons will be created for Demon Slayer, with the story having already come to an end in the pages of the manga, we would imagine there will be far more stories that explore this world down the line!

What was your favorite anime theme song of 2019? Do you think we'll get an announcement for a second season of Demon Slayer this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Tanjiro and Nezuko!

Via Crunchyroll

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.