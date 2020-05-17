Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Releases Final Chapter: Read Now

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a success story unlike few before it, so you will not want to miss your chance to read its final chapter. The hugely popular series has become one of the best-selling in the history of Shonen Jump. Earlier this month, reports confirmed the hit series was planning to come to an end, and fans had to brace for the blow of goodbye. Now, the final chapter of the manga is out, and it is free for all to read.

If you head over to Viz Media's website, you will see chapter 205 is up and ready to read. The upload comes shortly after Shonen Jump published its magazine overseas in Japan, so the simulpub model is keeping fans of Demon Slayer up to date.

And with the manga's final chapter going live, you would expect nothing less from Shonen Jump. The magazine knows how popular this series is, and Demon Slayer fans are ravenous for new content. Whether they are in Japan or the United States, those readers have made Demon Slayer the series it is today, and this time-skip finale will be the talk of the fandom for some time to come.

Without dropping any spoilers about chapter 205, Demon Slayer comes to a close in a gentle manner. The finale opens up in modern-day Japan as our favorite heroes are introduced all over again. This time, Tanjiro and his crew have been reincarnated into the present-day where they can enjoy the fruits of their labor in the past. While they may not remember it, they are the ones responsible for demons disappearing from the world which gave the world a chance to flourish. Now, our heroes get to enjoy a simpler life in the modern age where their biggest worry is school.

What do you make of this final chapter? Does it send off Demon Slayer like you hoped?

