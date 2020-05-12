Does Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Time Skip Mean a Sequel is on the Way?

✖

Warning! Major spoilers for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba below! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting ready to end with the next chapter of the series, and while it does so, Koyoharu Gotouge's series is one of the most popular and highest selling series currently on shelves. While the manga made it clear that it was beginning the final arc of its story some time ago, this was long before the popularity of the anime catapulted the manga into the mainstream in a completely unexpected way. In this world full of sequels for many popular series, perhaps one is on the cards for Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's latest chapter is the climax of the series following the final battle with Muzan Kibutsuji. As Tanjiro Kamado and the rest of the world recovers from the demonic threat, the final page of the series teases a flash forward to the "modern day" with a setting featuring tall buildings. Will this be setting the stage for a sequel?

The final arc of the series has been fairly divisive among fans as it seemingly rushed through some pretty significant character deaths and battles. There were a few members of the Hashira that we knew very little about, and still don't after their deaths compared to how some of the other members were treated in the past. But this speed felt like it was moving toward something rather than speeding towards an end.

This time skip is possible due to the fact that demons are confirmed to be completely eradicated, but a sequel could easily bring this threat back in some form. Tanjiro himself may no longer be fit for battle due to his extensive bodily harm, but what about future generations? What will a time skip in the final chapter actually accomplish?

Many series use a time skip to show fans an idea of what the characters' lives are like after the events of the series in order to provide a happy ending, but as we have seen in the last few years, happy endings aren't really endings anymore. Franchises are seemingly continued long after their supposed endings, even without constant direct involvement from the original creators, so a sequel set in the "modern day" is honestly on the table here.

But what makes a difference is whether or not a sequel is actually being set up. It's one thing for one to just happen (like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, for example), but it's another to have a build up to it. What do you think? Did Chapter 204 of the series hint at a sequel or is this time skip just going to give us a more satisfying conclusion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

