Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Reveals the Fate of the Demon Slayer Corps

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's latest chapter officially brought the series to its climax, which means that the final chapter of the series will be arriving next week. As the series comes to an end, it has to wrap up several of its plot threads and character beats in order to bring it all to a (hopefully) satisfying conclusion. The final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji was the focus of the final chunk of chapters leading to this point for a good reason. With Muzan defeated the threat of the demons is gone overall. Which means this world can finally begin to heal.

Part of that healing process in Chapter 204 of the series is having the final Demon Slayer Corps gathering of the Hashira. Giyu Tomioka and Sanemi Shinazugawa attend as the final surviving members of the Hashira, and together they they get a confirmation that not only are the demons all eradicated, but that the Demon Slayer Corps will be disbanding.

Kiriya Ubuyashiki gathers the two of them for the final Hashira meeting as the last leading member of the Ubuyashiki family. As the surviving head, he officially disbands the corps and thanks the Hashira for their sacrifice. They bow as to recognize just how much the deaths of corps members weigh on them, but with some encouraging words from Giyu Kiriya finally breaks down in tears. He can break down the walls of his responsibility at last.

This was the much needed emotional catharsis from the last several chapters of continued loss and struggle. Ever since they entered Muzan's lair it's been nothing but fierce battles and character death, so getting rid of this group once and for all means they no longer have to continue fighting. It's as close to a happy ending for the Demon Slayer Corps as one could want. But it does make one wonder what this world is going to be like once humanity begins to thrive in a world where they aren't in danger all the time?

