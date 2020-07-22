Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Shows Close Look at Tomioka Nendoroid

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is arguably one of the most popular and fastest selling manga and anime franchises of the year, and this means fans have more opportunities and means than ever to celebrate the now ended series. One of the major ways is through collecting fun merchandise, and now Good Smile Company has added the fan favorite Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka, to their growing line of Nendoroid collectible figures for the series. With the new collectible getting closer to its January 2021 release date, now we have gotten a closer look!

Good Smile Company has shown us a closer look at the upcoming Giyu Tomioka Nendoroid collectible figure, and you can see the photos below! If you wanted to find out more information about the figure or potentially add it to your own collection then you can find more at the following link here. Tomioka joins a line that now includes Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma and there will most likely be even more favorites added later:

From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid of Giyu Tomioka! He comes with all kinds of parts and face plates so you can recreate your favorite moments from the series! Be sure to preorder! Preorder: https://t.co/FYwk1Ucndj#demonslayer #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/XHXC3l3lHO — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) July 17, 2020

Here's how Good Smile Company describes Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Giyu Tomioka Nendoroid, "The Water Hashira. One who slays demons with the calmest judgement. From the popular anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba comes a Nendoroid of the Water Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Giyu Tomioka! He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, an angered expression and a surprised expression.

He comes with a Water Breathing effect part, recreated with even higher detail than the parts included with Nendoroid Tanjiro. A sheet to recreate Water Breathing Eleventh Form: Dead Calm is included as well. His Kasugai Crow is also included. Enjoy recreate both cool and comical scenes with Giyu! Be sure to add him to your collection!"

Will you be adding this Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Nendoroid to your collection? Where does Giyu Tomioka rank among your favorites in the series? Hoping to see more of him in action in the anime someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.