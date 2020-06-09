Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Reveals Adorable Inosuke Nendoroid

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might have brought its manga to an end, but the franchise will be continuing on with an adorable new Nendoroid figure for the fan favorite Inosuke Hashibira. Good Smile Company has announced that they will be brancing out with a brand new figure in their Nendoroid collection featuring the fan favorite following the releases of Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, and Zenitsu Agatsuma. As Inosuke is one of the biggest breakouts of the series as a whole, fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for when this adorable collectible hits store shelves later this November.

If you want to find more information or potentially pre-order the Inosuke Nendoroid for yourself, you can do so at the link here. Pre-orders will be taken up until August, so you might want to jump on it soon if you are interested! Good Smile Company officially describes the upcoming Inosuke Hashibira Nendoroid as such:

"The Beast Breathing Demon Slayer that was raised by boars. From the popular anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba comes a nendoroid of Inosuke Hashibira! He comes with a standard expression face part, and unmasked face plate and an eating expression face plate. Optional parts include a shrimp tempura to pair with his eating face plate, and a Beast Breathing effect part. Various arm and leg parts are also included to recreate all kinds of poses. Be sure to add him to your collection!

From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid of Inosuke Hashibira! Both masked and unmasked head parts are included so you can recreate all kinds of scenes! Preorder: https://t.co/oTEkFPGxWR#demonslayer #kimetsunoyaiba #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/t4KQGLdRpy — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) June 9, 2020

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season was one of the most popular anime series of the last few years, and fans have been waiting to find out whether or not the series would be continuing with a full second season. While that has yet to be confirmed one way or the other, Inosuke will be returning in the upcoming feature film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie - Mugen Train.

Will you be looking into this upcoming Inosuke Nendoroid for yourself? What are some of your favorite Inosuke moments from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime? What are some of your favorite Inosuke scenes from the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

