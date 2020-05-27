Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Sees its Fiercest Move Come to Life in New Video

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Hinokami Kagura is undoubtedly the fiercest move in the entire series, and now it's come to life with some awesome flaming swordplay in a viral video. The series is currently enjoying a massive new level of popularity following the debut of the first season, but there's no arguing that interest in the series truly kicked in following Episode 19 of the series. This episode was special for a number of reasons, but the biggest had to have been the anime debut of Tanjiro Kamado's Dance of the Fire God technique.

Seeing this happen was one of the biggest moments in the anime's history, and now it's been brought to life in such a cool way thanks to the stunning work of one artist. Artist @kiwamissimo (who you can find on Twitter here) has managed to bring this technique to the real world with a fiery display of their flaming katana. Check it out:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's manga run might have officially come to an end, but there's still hope of seeing the Dance of the Fire God in action once again thanks to the anime keeping the franchise going. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not the anime will be getting a full second season of the series just yet, but the anime will be continuing with a new feature film.

Currently scheduled for a release this Fall barring any major complications from the novel coronavirus pandemic, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's debut film will be adapting the events of the fan favorite Mugen Train arc of the original series. Tanjiro won't be the only one using flaming sword attacks, so we'll see lots more action like the video above soon enough! Are you excited to see it in action?

What did you think of seeing the Hinokami Kagura in action for the first time during Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season? How does it compare to the debut of the move in Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga? What moments are you most excited to see when the anime returns for its big feature film later this Fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

